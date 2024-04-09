Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 178 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $799.17. 547,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $808.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.