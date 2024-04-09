Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.87 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $13.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,094.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,149. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,085.59 and a 200-day moving average of $999.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $859.79 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

