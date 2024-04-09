Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.85 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 231,258 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,890 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,095,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. 4,864,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $71.16.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.