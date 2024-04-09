Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,261. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

