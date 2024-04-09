Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 658,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

