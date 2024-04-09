Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,911 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.58 and a 200 day moving average of $479.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.