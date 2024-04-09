Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,174 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 2,844,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

