Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,174 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

