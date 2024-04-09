Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8302619 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.