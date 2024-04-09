Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$87.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8302619 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

