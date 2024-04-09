Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC cut its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 28,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.37 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 12.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 28.31%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

