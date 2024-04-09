Toncoin Price Tops $6.59 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.50 billion and $834.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00009560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.47 or 1.00008653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00133929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,108,990 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,097,186.223532 with 3,470,667,867.560496 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.91563372 USD and is up 27.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $688,155,205.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

