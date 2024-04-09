Tobam Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 652,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,612. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

