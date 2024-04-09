Tobam Sells 78,190 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tobam lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,190 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Kroger worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 80,994 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Kroger by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 1,108,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.