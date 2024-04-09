Tobam Sells 563,543 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,543 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,357,082. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

