Tobam Sells 52,324 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 1,427,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,092. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

