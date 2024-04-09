Tobam Sells 37,829 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

GTLB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 786,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

