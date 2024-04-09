Tobam Sells 10,425 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 643,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,473. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

