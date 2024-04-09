Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. 620,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

