Tobam Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tobam increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.07% of Baxter International worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $54,127,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 643,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

