Tobam Has $9.71 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tobam lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,469 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260,516. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

