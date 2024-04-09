Tobam Has $19 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tobam decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

HSY stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 428,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.