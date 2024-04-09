Tobam Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tobam lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,140 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 11,778,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,056,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

