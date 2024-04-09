Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 50,370,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 28,368,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

