Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 19.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. 1,731,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,794,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Tilray Brands Stock Performance
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
