Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 19.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. 1,731,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,794,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Tilray Brands Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.