Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.11 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $736.80 million and approximately $397.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00068831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00023760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,508,343,151 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

