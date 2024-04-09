The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. 5,197,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

