The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.