The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $188.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

