The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

