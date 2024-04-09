The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 4.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.03. 305,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,144,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

