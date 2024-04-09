The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The GEO Group Stock Up 5.3 %

GEO opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The GEO Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 422,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

