The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,282,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

