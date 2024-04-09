The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 3,495,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

