The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.