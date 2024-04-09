Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.39 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $34.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,105,920 coins and its circulating supply is 977,490,095 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

