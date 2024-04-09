Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.11 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $34.11 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001281 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,105,920 coins and its circulating supply is 977,490,095 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

