Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.55.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

