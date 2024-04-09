Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 484,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,243. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

