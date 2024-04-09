Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

