Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 254,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.