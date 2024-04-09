Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.99

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.99 and last traded at $193.78, with a volume of 13728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

