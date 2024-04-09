TerraClassicUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $230.16 million and $11.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00068543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005922 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,209,317 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,749,479 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

