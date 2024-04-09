Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,534 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.95% of Teradyne worth $489,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,074. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

