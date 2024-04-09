Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

