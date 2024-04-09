Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

