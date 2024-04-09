TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AB. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

AB opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

