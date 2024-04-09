Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.
Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.7 %
TATE stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.81) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 608.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 631.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.
About Tate & Lyle
