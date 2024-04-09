Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.7 %

TATE stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.81) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 608.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 631.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

