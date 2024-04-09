Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.07. 97,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,499,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,186,628 shares of company stock worth $278,942,377. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

