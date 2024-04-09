Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.60

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 16842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

