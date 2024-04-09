Susquehanna Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $4.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 494,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,847,276. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

